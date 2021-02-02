UK and EU need to work together to resolve N.Ireland problems - Gove

UK and EU need to work together to resolve N.Ireland problems - GoveReuters | London | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:31 IST
Senior British minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday that the European Union must work swiftly with Britain to address issues with the Northern Ireland protocol the two parties agreed when the United Kingdom left the bloc.
"The EU needs to work with us at speed and with determination to resolve a series of outstanding issues with the protocol," Gove told lawmakers. "We will work over coming days to fix the difficulties on the ground."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
