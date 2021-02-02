Left Menu

We hope we will be able to re-open schools in full capacity soon: Delhi CM

While interacting with the principals and management authorities of private schools, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday expressed hope that the schools in the national capital will be able to re-open in full capacity soon following the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:47 IST
We hope we will be able to re-open schools in full capacity soon: Delhi CM
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

While interacting with the principals and management authorities of private schools, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday expressed hope that the schools in the national capital will be able to re-open in full capacity soon following the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines. Kejriwal said, "Children want to go back to schools and colleges but parents and teachers are worried. Since vaccines are here, we hope we will be able to open schools soon."

Talking about the nursery admissions for this year, the Chief Minister said, "We will start the process of nursery admission soon." Schools in Delhi were closed down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Delhi government reopened schools for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18 in view of the upcoming board exams.

However, for the rest of the classes, the schools in Delhi are functioning through virtual mode. "Our government has given prime importance to the education sector. Education is important for all of us. In March 2020, our government gave the highest allocation of funds to the education sector," Kejriwal said.

Later, the principals, teachers and other faculty members of various schools thanked Arvind Kejriwal for his efforts in improving the education sector in the national capital. In a tweet, the Chief Minister Office of Delhi said, "The principals and teachers thanked the Delhi government for its consistent efforts in improving the face of education in the city." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryanan extends mobile Internet curbs in seven districts till Wednesday evening

The Haryana government on Tuesday further extended the suspension of mobile Internet services till 5 pm on February 3 in seven districts of the state amid a protest by farmers against the Centres three farm laws.The Haryana government has e...

WHO official in Venezuela says country has till Feb 9 to pay for vaccines

The head of the PAHO-WHO mission in Venezuela said Tuesday the South American nation has reserved at least 1.4 million vaccines through the international COVAX system that are slated to arrive by the end of this month.Paolo Balladelli said ...

New Zealand qualify for inaugural World Test Championship final

New Zealand on Tuesday become the first team to qualify for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final. New Zealand is currently ranked second on the ICC WTC table with a points percentage of 70 per cent which has secured them a place ...

Missing customers, Belgian restaurateur serves mannequins

A Belgian restaurant owner near Brussels says she misses her customers so much since her restaurant was forced to close last October under coronavirus laws, she has replaced them with mannequins. Therese Mahieu began serving glasses of red ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021