Maharashtra home minister's pic with 'criminals'?

Thousands ofpeople came to see me at the rest house there withmemorandums.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 19:15 IST
A photograph of Maharashtra HomeMinister Anil Deshmukh being flanked allegedly by somecriminals during his recent visit to Aurangabad surfaced onTuesday.

Asked about it, Deshmukh told reporters in Nagpur thathe has instructed police officials to do a background checknow on before anyone sees him with memorandums.

The senior NCP leader also said he would be more alertbefore meeting people in the future.

According to media reports, the three allegedcriminals have rape and theft charges against them.

''I visited Aurangabad a few days ago. Thousands ofpeople came to see me at the rest house there withmemorandums. We would not know the businesses of these peoplewhen they visit us in a crowd. But I will definitely be morealert (in the future),'' Deshmukh said.

''.I have asked the police to do a background checkbefore anyone visits me with a memorandum so that such anincident does not happen,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

