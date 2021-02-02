Left Menu

Nayagarh murder case: Victim's family to get Rs 9-lakh compensation

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 02-02-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 19:25 IST
Nayagarh murder case: Victim's family to get Rs 9-lakh compensation

The Nayagarh District Legal Services Authority has decided to provide a compensation of Rs 9 lakh to the family of a five-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered in Odisha last year.

The decision was taken following intervention of the Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA), according to a statement.

Sources said 50 per cent of the compensation would be paid to the parents of the girl immediately and the rest after conclusion of trial.

A special investigation team of the Crime Branch headed by an Additional DG-rank officer is currently investigating the matter, while the Orissa High Court is adjudicating over two PILs seeking a CBI enquiry and adequate compensation to the victim's family.

The girl had gone missing on July 14 and her skeletal remains were found in the backyard of her house in Nayagarh district on July 23. Her parents had attempted to set themselves on fire in front of the Assembly seeking justice for their daughter. PTI CORR AAMHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GameStop trading resumes after brief halt as shares tumble

Shares of videogame retailer GameStop Corp resumed trading on the New York Stock Exchange after being briefly halted following a 42 slump when the markets opened on Tuesday.The stock has been at the heart of a battle between amateur investo...

Iran deepens breach of nuclear deal at underground enrichment site

Iran has deepened a key breach of its 2015 nuclear deal, enriching uranium with a larger number of advanced centrifuge machines in an underground plant as it faces off with the new U.S. administration on salvaging the accord. Tehran has rec...

Haryanan extends mobile Internet curbs in seven districts till Wednesday evening

The Haryana government on Tuesday further extended the suspension of mobile Internet services till 5 pm on February 3 in seven districts of the state amid a protest by farmers against the Centres three farm laws.The Haryana government has e...

WHO official in Venezuela says country has till Feb 9 to pay for vaccines

The head of the PAHO-WHO mission in Venezuela said Tuesday the South American nation has reserved at least 1.4 million vaccines through the international COVAX system that are slated to arrive by the end of this month.Paolo Balladelli said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021