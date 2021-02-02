Deaths due to spurious liquor: SIT submits report to Haryana Home Dept

The Special Investigation Team constituted by the Haryana government to probe into deaths due to spurious liquor submitted its report on Tuesday.

According to the officials, the SIT led by Additional Director General of Police (Narcotics) Shrikant Jadhav submitted the report to the state Home Department.

Over 30 people had died in Sonipat and Panipat last year after allegedly consuming spurious liquor. Police had arrested 18 persons in connection with it.

Home Minister Anil Vij had said the SIT will investigate into the reasons and sources of spurious liquor. The SIT will also look into all the complaints received in this regard and take measures to check the illegal sale of liquor in the state, he had said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhary said the government should tell who is responsible for the deaths.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had in November announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of those who died after consuming adulterated liquor.

