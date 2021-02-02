GameStop trading resumes after brief halt as shares tumble

Shares of videogame retailer GameStop Corp resumed trading on the New York Stock Exchange after being briefly halted following a 42% slump when the markets opened on Tuesday.

The stock has been at the heart of a battle between amateur investors and Wall Street hedge funds in a social media-driven trading frenzy since last week.

It was last down 49% at $115.

