Guj: Three workers dead after inhaling toxic gas at chemical plant

Three workers died afterinhaling toxic gas at a chemical processing unit in Gujarat'sMehsana district, the police said on Tuesday.

The workers were transferring liquid sodium bromideinto a tank on Monday evening when the incident took place,the police said.

Langhnaj police in the district on Tuesday registeredan FIR against factory owner Ravi Patel and his businesspartner Mitul Mistry under IPC section 304 (causing death bynegligence), said police sub-inspector S D Ratda.

The deceased were identified as Ramsingh Rajput, UttamGavariya and Pukhraj Taank, all between ages of 25 to 30years.

The chemical unit is located near Mandaalivillage inMehsana district.

Owner Ravi Patel also inhaled the toxic gas and iscurrently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mehsana.

''When the three workers were transferring sodiumbromide from a tanker into the factory's storage tank, toxicfumes started emerging due to a chemical reaction. The workerswere unaware that some other chemical was already there at thebottom of the tank when sodium bromide was poured in,'' saidinspector Ratda.

Patel who was supervising the transfer too fellunconscious and was rushed to hospital along with the workers.

''Doctors could not save the three workers as theirlungs were fatally damaged by the fumes. Patel is undertreatment. The other accused is yet to be arrested,'' theofficer said.

