Social capital created by women SHGs, panchayats provided safety net during pandemic: Official

Social capital created by women self-help groups (SHGs) and panchayat bodies provided a safety net for communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Amarjeet Sinha, an advisor to Prime Minister's Office.

''When it comes to communities, 70 million women and three million elected panchayat leaders of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) have played a critical role in preventing COVID-19 and its consequences for rural society. Social capital is the essence of development management,'' Sinha said while addressing the fifth anniversary celebrations of Indian School of Development Management (ISDM).

''Technology as a means when used effectively and efficiently together with local level community information, innovation and social capital can help resolve developmental concerns. What comes out clearly is that the discipline of development management, especially in challenging times (as has been demonstrated by the role played by SHGs and panchayat bodies) can create a safety net of a kind, even for communicable diseases and pandemic periods,'' he added.

The institute released a report, titled 'Emerging Challenges in the post-COVID context', in collaboration with IIMPACT, an NGO that works for the education of girls in socially marginalised and disempowered communities.

''The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically reversed the positive impact of civil society and the social sector over the past four decades by taking away livelihood and pushing millions back into poverty. It is imperative for us to think of innovative measures and approaches to ensure impact at scale. The need of the hour is leadership and management talent that has the knowledge, ability, attitude, and skills to lead social purpose organisations and create impact at scale in sustained ways,'' said Ravi Sreedharan, Founder and Director of ISDM.

