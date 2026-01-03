Fatal Sparks: The Tragic Blaze at Swiss Ski Resort Bar

A tragic fire erupted at a bar in a Swiss ski resort, resulting in the deaths of at least 40 people. Authorities suspect that "fountain candle" sparklers, moved too close to the ceiling, may have ignited the blaze, according to the region's chief prosecutor.

The prosecutor, Beatrice Pilloud, explained that sparklers attached to champagne bottles were a leading focus of the investigation, indicating that they likely caused the fire on New Year's Day. Despite this, investigators continue to explore multiple hypotheses regarding the cause.

The ongoing probe will scrutinize prior renovations, fire safety measures, and the building's compliance with regulations, including the role of ceiling materials in the rapid spread of the fire. Owners maintain that inspections were carried out regularly, while criminal liability is being assessed.