Financer kills minor son, wife, later shoots self

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:12 IST
A financer allegedly shot dead his five-year-old son and wife before killing himself too here, police said on Tuesday.

Vikramjit Singh Mann had suffered huge financial loss during the lockdown period, the police said, adding he had been depressed for the last few months.

A suicide note too was recovered from the spot, the police said.

Mann took the drastic step and shot dead his wife Yadkiran Kaur and son Varsirat Singh from a gun weapon he had borrowed from one of his friends a day earlier, said police.

Later, he also killed himself, they said.

After hearing the gunshots, neighbours rushed their house and found their bodies in a pool of blood.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

