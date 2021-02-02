Left Menu

10,752 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 3 years: Govt in Lok Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 10,752 cases of ceasefire violation have taken place along India's border with Pakistan in the last three years in which 72 security personnel and 70 civilians were killed, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said 364 security personnel and 341 civilians were injured in these ceasefire violations along the International Border and the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

During the three years, 1,452 terrorist attacks have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir in which 233 security personnel and 115 civilians were killed, he said in written reply to a question.

As many as 635 terrorists were also killed in gunfights with security forces in 2018, 2019 and 2020, he said.

Reddy said a total of 484 security personnel and 373 civilians were injured in terrorists attacks.

The minister said the government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, and immediate and effective retaliation is undertaken by the security forces in cases of ceasefire violations or cross-border firings.

There has been a substantial decline in terrorist attacks over the last three years due to a slew of pre-emptive measures undertaken by the government, he said.

