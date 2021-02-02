Left Menu

Human rights: Widespread attacks in DR Congo may amount to crimes against humanity

The UN human rights office, OHCHR, has warned against potential crimes against humanity in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) following a spike in attacks last year by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) armed group, in two provinces in the east of the country.

UN News | Updated: 02-02-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 22:35 IST
Human rights: Widespread attacks in DR Congo may amount to crimes against humanity
The ADF also carried out several reprisal attacks against civilians in areas previously under its control during the second half of the year, resulting in massive displacement. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNGeneva)

At least 849 civilians were killed in ADF attacks in Irumu and Mambasa territory, located in Ituri province, and in Beni territory in North Kivu province, according to a report published on Tuesday.

The group is also accused of injuring 62 civilians and sexually abusing four women in the second part of the year.

Violations by Congolese forces

Congolese security and defence forces were also found to have committed violations in operations against the ADF in 2020, according to the report by the UN Joint Human Rights Office in the country (UNJHRO), which is in French.

Overall, some 47 civilians were killed, and 27 women and 22 children were sexually abused, while 126 people were arbitrarily arrested.

The ADF also carried out several reprisal attacks against civilians in areas previously under its control during the second half of the year, resulting in massive displacement.

The report further documents an increase in the number of civilians abducted into forced labour, with 534 people kidnapped, 457 of whom are still missing.

Armed attacks continue

The violence has continued into the new year. Unknown men attacked the Twa community in Walese Vonkutu, located in Irumu territory, on 13 January, killing at least 14 people, including two pregnant women.

"Given the widespread and systematic nature of the attack directed against the civilian population, some of the documented human rights abuses may amount to crimes against humanity," said Marta Hurtado, an OHCHR spokesperson in Geneva.

"The violence takes place in a context of impunity, where few human rights cases of abuse and violations and violations of international humanitarian law are duly investigated and prosecuted. An ADF attack on Beni prison in October 2020 – that led to the escape of 1,300 inmates escaped – was a blow to accountability in the country."

Recommendations for justice

The report contains several recommendations for the DRC authorities, including to ensure security forces act according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

Protection mechanisms for civilians, especially during military operations, must also be enhanced.

The authorities also should work with neighbouring countries, particularly Uganda, to ensure perpetrators affiliated with the ADF who seek refuge in their territories are found and brought to justice.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Roger Federer to make tennis comeback in March

Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer is all set to make his return to the sport at an ATP tournament in Doha, Qatar in March, CNN reported citing the players agent. Federer last featured in January 2020 in the Australian Open before undergoin...

Left parties, TJS call for road blockade on Feb 6 in Telangana in support of farmers' stir

The CPI, CPIM and some otheropposition parties in Telangana on Tuesday decided to stage aroad blockade on February 6 in support of the ongoingagitation by farmers near Delhi demanding repeal of the threecentral farm laws.The leaders of CPI,...

Rio de Janeiro mayor says hundreds of vaccines okay after power outage

Rio de Janeiro will be able to use hundreds of coronavirus vaccines that the city initially feared would need to be thrown out after a power outage left them stored at an inappropriate temperature, the mayors office said on Tuesday. Last we...

Moscow court orders Kremlin foe Navalny to prison

A Moscow court on Tuesday ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison on charges that he violated the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning.Navalny, who is the most prominent c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021