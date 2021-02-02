Left Menu

Police granted 24 hours' custody of IPS officer Arvind Sen

Sen, a promoted IPS officer of 2003 batch, surrendered before the anti-corruption court of Special Judge Sandeep Gupta after being declared a proclaimed offender in the case in which he is alleged to have received a bribe of Rs 10 lakh for awarding a tender of the states Animal Husbandry Department to an ineligible person, misusing his official position.

The Special Court of Prevention of Corruption Act on Tuesday granted 24 hours' custody of IPS Arvind Sen to Gomtinagar police in an animal husbandry department scam. Special Judge MK Singh further allowed the police to collect his voice sample. The court passed the order on applications moved by Investigating Officer Shweta Srivastava. Sen's name had figured in the case during the probe and the police had sought his custody for interrogation. On January 27, the IPS officer facing arrest warrant in a corruption case surrendered before a special anti-graft court and was sent to jail under 14-days' judicial custody. Sen, a promoted IPS officer of 2003 batch, surrendered before the anti-corruption court of Special Judge Sandeep Gupta after being declared a proclaimed offender in the case in which he is alleged to have received a bribe of Rs 10 lakh for awarding a tender of the state's Animal Husbandry Department to an ineligible person, misusing his official position. The case was registered at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on June 13, 2020 on the complaint of a businessman, M S Bhatia alias Rinku. Bhatia had named 13 people in his complaint, accusing them of being involved in the illegal grant and receipt of the tender.

The role of Sen, now a suspended deputy inspector general of police, cropped up in the case during the probe.

