AP TDP chief sent to 14-day remand for attacking YSRCP-backed candidate

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Andhra Pradesh President Kinjarapu Atchannaidu was arrested at his house in Nimmada village for attacking YSRCP-backed candidate Kinjarapu Appanna on Tuesday morning.

ANI | Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 02-02-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 23:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Andhra Pradesh President Kinjarapu Atchannaidu was arrested at his house in Nimmada village for attacking YSRCP-backed candidate Kinjarapu Appanna on Tuesday morning. He was produced before the Sessions Court in Kotabommali which remanded him in custody for two weeks. Police have shifted Atchannaidu to district jail at Ampolu near Srikakulam town.

Atchannaidu is accused in the case of threatening and attacking Kinjarapu Appanna, who is contesting for sarpanch post in Nimmada village with the support of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). Atchannaidu and Appanna are relatives. Atchannaidu's wife is contesting for sarpanch position with the support of TDP. As a result, Atchannaidu asked Appanna not to contest in the elections, which he refused to do. That led to a tense situation in Nimmada village on Sunday.

The police have filed a case naming 22 persons. Twelve of them were detained on Monday. Atchannaidu was arrested on Tuesday. A case has been filed against him under sections 147, 148, 324, 307, 384, 506, 341, 120(b), 109, 188 read with 149, 123(1) of Indian Penal Code and under provisions of Representation of the People Act, 1951. He was also taken to the government hospital where his COVID-19 and other medical tests were conducted. (ANI)

