Germany condemns jail sentence handed to Kremlin critic Navalny

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-02-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 23:27 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the sentencing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to three and a half years in jail on Tuesday was a "bitter blow" to the rule of law in Russia and demanded Navalny's immediate release.

"Today's verdict against Alexei Navalny is a bitter blow against fundamental freedoms and the rule of law in Russia," he wrote on Twitter, describing Navalny's prosecution as arbitrary. "Alexey Navalny must be released immediately," he added.

