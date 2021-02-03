Left Menu

Raj CM bats for strengthening sports infrastructure

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-02-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 00:56 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday underlined his government’s resolve to promote sports and strengthen infrastructure facilities in the state.

Chairing a meeting of the sports and youth affairs department, he instructed officials to make service rules for hiring sports coaches.

Gehlot said the services of about 500 sports coaches will be availed in the state, an official statement said.

Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna and other officials were also present in the meeting.

PTI SDA SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

