Raj CM bats for strengthening sports infrastructure

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday underlined his government’s resolve to promote sports and strengthen infrastructure facilities in the state.

Chairing a meeting of the sports and youth affairs department, he instructed officials to make service rules for hiring sports coaches.

Gehlot said the services of about 500 sports coaches will be availed in the state, an official statement said.

Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna and other officials were also present in the meeting.

