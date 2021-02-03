U.S. Republican leader favors strong sanctions against Myanmar military

U.S. Republican leader favors strong sanctions against Myanmar militaryReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 01:33 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 01:33 IST
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the United States should pursue the strongest possible sanctions against Myanmar's military leaders, including possible U.N. sanctions.
McConnell said Washington should back the strongest possible sanctions "with one voice" and try to unify the rest of the world. "Up to and including maybe trying to do something at the U.N., to see if the Russians and the Chinese would actually veto it," he told a weekly news briefing.
