Mayorkas wins U.S. Senate approval to head Department of Homeland Security

Mayorkas, 61, will also stand at the center of Biden's attempts to reverse many immigration restrictions put in place by Republican former President Donald Trump. Mayorkas is the sixth of Biden's Cabinet appointments that require Senate confirmation to be approved.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 02:02 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 02:02 IST
The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed Alejandro Mayorkas to head the Department of Homeland Security, making him the first Latino and immigrant to hold the position and further solidifying President Joe Biden's Cabinet. The Senate approved Mayorkas despite strong opposition from Republicans.

As secretary of the sprawling agency, Mayorkas will oversee a 240,000-employee department responsible for border security, immigration enforcement, cybersecurity and disaster readiness and relief, among other missions. Mayorkas, 61, will also stand at the center of Biden's attempts to reverse many immigration restrictions put in place by Republican former President Donald Trump.

Mayorkas is the sixth of Biden's Cabinet appointments that require Senate confirmation to be approved. Earlier on Tuesday, the Senate confirmed Pete Buttigieg to be transportation secretary.

