Russian police detain more than 500 people as court rules on Navalny -protest monitor

Russian police detain more than 500 people as court rules on Navalny -protest monitorReuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-02-2021 02:09 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 02:02 IST
Russian police detained more than 500 people on Tuesday, the day a court ruled to jail Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for almost three years, the OVD-Info protest monitoring group said.
Police detained Navalny's supporters early on Tuesday as they tried to gather near the court to support him during the ruling. After the ruling, Navalny's allies called on his supporters to protest near the Kremlin and police were seen detaining at least 12 people in central Moscow.
