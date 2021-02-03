Germany's Merkel condemns Navalny sentence, demands halt to violence

Germany's Merkel condemns Navalny sentence, demands halt to violenceReuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-02-2021 02:25 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 02:13 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday condemned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's conviction and sentencing to three and a half years' prison as lawless and demanded an end to violence against peaceful protesters in Russia.
"The verdict against Alexei Navalny is far from any rule of law standards. Navalny must be released at once," she was quoted as saying in a Tweet by her official spokesman.
"Violence against peaceful demonstrators must stop," she added.
