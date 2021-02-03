Left Menu

Yellen, IMF chief discussed need for multilateral solutions on debt, other issues

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 05:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 05:53 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the head of the International Monetary Fund discussed the need for multilateral solutions to many issues facing the global economy, including debt problems, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday. Yellen's call with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva was the latest in a series of her initial calls with top global finance officials after taking office last week.

"Secretary Yellen conveyed her intention to work closely with the IMF on the priorities of continuing to respond effectively to the COVID-19 pandemic, re-invigorating economic growth to support a strong global recovery, fighting inequality, and forcefully addressing the threat of climate change," Treasury said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

