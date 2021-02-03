Lok Sabha likely to resume discussion on motion of thanks to President's address today

Left Menu

The Lok Sabha is likely to resume discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address on Wednesday on the third day of the Parliament's ongoing Budget Session.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 11:01 IST
The Lok Sabha is likely to resume discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address on Wednesday on the third day of the Parliament's ongoing Budget Session. The discussion was disrupted on Tuesday as the House faced repeated adjournments due to ruckus created by opposition parties.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee will resume her speech and move the motion of thanks to the President's address on January 29. Several papers and reports of Standing Committees will be tabled during the third day of the Budget Session.

BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi among others will table the papers of their respective ministries. BJP MPs Jayant Sinha and Gopal Chinayya Shetty will present the reports of Standing Committee on Finance, while the reports of Standing Committee on Labour will be presented by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Bhartruhari Mahtab and BJP MP Virendra Kumar.

Pralhad Joshi is scheduled to move a motion for election of 20 members of the Lower House to the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBC). He will also move a motion for joining ten members of Rajya Sabha with the committee.

Proceedings of both the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday faced repeated adjournments as the opposition created a ruckus, demanding a discussion on the farm laws in the current Budget session. However, earlier today, the government and opposition parties in Rajya Sabha reached a consensus to allocate more time to discuss the motion of thanks and parties can raise their issues on farmers' protest during the discussion. (ANI)

