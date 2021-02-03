Left Menu

Delhi border blockade by farmers causing inconvenience to people: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 12:38 IST
Delhi border blockade by farmers causing inconvenience to people: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

Blocking of borders by agitating farmers is causing inconvenience to residents of Delhi and neighbouring states, besides financial loss to the people and the exchequer, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said large convoys of protesting farmers in tractors tried to ''furiously'' force their way and go past police barricades to enter Delhi on January 26 in protest against the farm laws.

''They aggressively resorted to rioting, damage to government property and used criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of their duty, thereby inflicting injuries to the on-duty police personnel,'' Reddy said.

''The Delhi Police has informed that Gazipur, Chilla, Tikri and Singhu borders of the national capital are blocked by agitating farmers and it is inconvenient to the residents of Delhi and neighbouring states. In any agitation, there is financial loss incurred by people and governments,” he said in a written reply to a question.

Reddy added that social distancing was not followed by the farmers and protesters, and they gathered in large numbers without face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

''The farmers' actions left the Delhi Police with no option but to use tear gas, water cannons and mild force to control the crowd,'' he said.

The minister denied that the National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate issued summons against 40 people related with voluntary agencies, groups and individuals who are providing humanitarian support to farmers agitation.

However, he said, with a view to address the apprehensions of the farmers and resolving the issues raised by them, the government has held 11 rounds of meetings with the leaders of the farmer unions leading the agitation. PTI ACBHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cash reward announced for information on Deep Sidhu, others

Police have announced cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information that can lead to the arrest of actor Deep Sidhu and three others in connection with the Red Fort incident in Delhi on Republic Day, officials said on Wednesday.Cash reward of Rs...

Casanova Choreographer Paresh Shirodkar winning hearts digitally on social media

New Delhi India, February 3 ANIThePRTree Every human has a rhythm in his body and it comes out only when he is in joy and happiness. An expressive dancer always put soul into his performances and envision his craft to come out authentically...

Thousands protest Myanmar coup in Tokyo, demand Japan take tougher action

Thousands of Burmese demonstrators gathered outside Japans foreign affairs ministry on Wednesday demanding Tokyo join its allies in taking a harder stance against the military coup in Myanmar.Wearing red and waving printed photos of Aung Sa...

SKF India Launches E-shop, its First Online Store in India

Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Customers will have easy access to Automotive and Industrial products and solutions in one of the fastest growing e-commerce markets in the world SKF India, today launched E-shop eshop.skf.co.in - an online...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021