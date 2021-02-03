Govts, people incur financial losses in any agitation: MHA
In any agitation, governments and public incur financial losses, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as the farmers continue to protest at the Delhi borders against the three farm laws.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 13:00 IST
In any agitation, governments and public incur financial losses, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as the farmers continue to protest at the Delhi borders against the three farm laws. "Delhi Police has informed that Ghazipur, Chilla, Tikri and Singhu borders of the national capital are blocked by the agitating farmers and it is inconvenient for the residents of Delhi and neighbouring States. In any agitation, there is a financial loss incurred by people and governments," MHA replied in Rajya Sabha today.
Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the Ghazipur and Tikri borders of the national capital in view of the ongoing farmers' agitation against the central farm laws. The Delhi Police has cemented nails near barricades at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders.
Also, police have heavily barricaded the Ghazipur border. Barbed wire and cement barricades have been planted on the roads to restrict the movement of the farmers. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)
