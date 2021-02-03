Ireland will be flexible on extending grace period for movement of NI goods

Ireland will be flexible on extending grace period for movement of NI goodsReuters | Dublin | Updated: 03-02-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 14:18 IST
Ireland will be flexible regarding any possible extension of grace periods for checks on goods going between Britain and Northern Ireland, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday.
"From an Irish perspective we want there to be some flexibility here if it's possible to do that," Coveney told national broadcaster RTE.
