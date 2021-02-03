Left Menu

HC seeks response from respondents on PIL seeking direction to clear pending salaries, provide health insurance to sanitation workers

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response from all respondents on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to pay pending salaries to the sanitation workers with all pending arrears.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 15:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response from all respondents on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to pay pending salaries to the sanitation workers with all pending arrears. The plea also seeks direction to provide health insurance, medical facilities to all sanitation workers and their families.

The Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Wednesday issued notices to Delhi Government, National Commission for Safai Karamcharis and Union of India through the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in the matter and posted the matter for March 19, 2021 for the next date of hearing. The Petitioner Harnath Singh, a former chairman of the Delhi Commission for Safai Karamcharis through Advocate Mahmood Pracha alleged that the respondents have failed to adhere to the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines for COVID-19 and have adopted an inhumane approach towards the Safai Karamcharis in failing to provide adequate COVID-19 safety gear and equipment.

The plea said that sanitation workers have been forced to initiate strikes and demonstrations owing to the fact that they have not been paid their wages for the last several months. The plea states that the National Commission for Safai Karamchari, a statutory body established for the protection of the rights and interests of Safai Karamcharis under the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Act, 1993, has also not performed its statutory functions in this crucial and significant period, is testament to the desperate circumstances being faced by Safai Karamcharis.

Plea added that the situation is not only having a deleterious effect on the Safai Karamcharis, their health and the health of their families, but also the health and sanitation condition of the City. The plea said that the petitioner had earlier moved the Supreme Court of India and Delhi High Court last year raising the issue of lack of basic safety equipments for Sanitation Workers.

The said petition was disposed of with the observation that the respondents had accepted that WHO guidelines for the provision of safety equipment to sanitation workers are binding on India and were being strictly followed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

