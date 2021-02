Chief Executive Officer Of Spain's Santander, Jose Antonio Alvarez:

* SAYS AIMS TO CONTINUE IMPROVING EFFICIENCY IN THE U.S.

* SEES FLAT COST EVOLUTION GOING FORWARD IN THE U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)

