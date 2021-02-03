Left Menu

BRIEF-Santander's Chairman Sees More Capital Relief Going Forward

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 16:05 IST
BRIEF-Santander's Chairman Sees More Capital Relief Going Forward
Chairman Of Spain's Santander, Ana Botin:

* SEES MORE CAPITAL RELIEF GOING FORWARD

* SAYS FOCUS IN SPAIN AND THE UK WILL BE BASED BOTH ON REVENUE GROWTH AND COST MEASURES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)

