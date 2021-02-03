BRIEF-Santander's Chairman Sees More Capital Relief Going Forward

BRIEF-Santander's Chairman Sees More Capital Relief Going ForwardReuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 16:05 IST
Chairman Of Spain's Santander, Ana Botin:
* SEES MORE CAPITAL RELIEF GOING FORWARD
* SAYS FOCUS IN SPAIN AND THE UK WILL BE BASED BOTH ON REVENUE GROWTH AND COST MEASURES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)
Also Read: Spain's COVID-19 incidence hits new high as third wave of infection rages
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain