C'garh: Rough diamonds worth over Rs 22 lakh seized, man held

A 62-year-old man was arrested for allegedly smuggling diamonds worth over Rs 22 lakh in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, a police official said on Wednesday.

As many as 221 pieces of rough diamonds were seized from him, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, the accused identified as ArvindPradhan, a native of Pithora area in neighbouring Mahasamunddistrict, was apprehended near Mongra village under Chhurapolice station area on Tuesday, Gariaband Superintendent of police Bhojram Patel told PTI.

On getting information about a man heading towardsMahasamund from Payalikhand, a diamond-rich belt in Gariaband,with a huge quantity of rough diamonds, a team of police swung into action, he said.

''The police team intercepted him and recovered 221pieces of rough diamonds of different sizes worth around Rs22.10 lakh kept in an envelope, from his possession,'' Patel said, adding that his motorcycle was also seized.

Prima facie, it seems that he had illegally brought the diamonds from the Payalikhand area, located around 200 km away from the capital Raipur, and planned to sell it, the SP said.

A case has been registered against that accused and further investigation is underway, he said.

With this recovery, Gariaband police have so far seized 573 pieces of rough diamonds worth Rs 74.60 lakh in five cases in the district during the last one year, he added.

