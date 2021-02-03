Rs 42 lakh looted from 2 ATMs in Odisha

Unidentified personshave looted Rs 42 lakh from two ATMs in Odisha's Kendraparadistrict, police said on Wednesday.

The incidents took place in Patrapur and Nialhaatvillages in Aul police station area on Tuesday night, a policeofficer said.

The criminals broke open the ATM chests using gascutters and destroyed the CCTV cameras, he said, adding thatan investigation is underway.

''It is the handiwork of professional criminals withtechnical expertise in ATM operation. Both the loots aresuspected to have been committed by one gang. The involvementof criminals from across the inter-state border is suspected,''Kendrapara SDPO Ranjan Kumar Dey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)