China's Premier Li says global economy faces many uncertainties

China's Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday said the global economy faces many uncertainties and destabilising factors as "daunting challenges" brought by the COVID-19 pandemic remain.

On a webinar hosted by the China Chamber of Commerce in the United Kingdom, Li also said China would maintain consistency and predictability in its macro policies in 2021, and execute them in a thoughtful and targeted manner to keep major economic indicators in a proper range.

