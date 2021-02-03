Maha: Power company employee caught taking bribe in Aurangabad

Maha: Power company employee caught taking bribe in AurangabadPTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:54 IST
An employee of a powerdistribution company was caught while allegedly accepting abribe of Rs 2,000 for replacing a faulty electricity meter inMaharashtra's Aurangabad city, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Wednesday.
Parmeshwar Chavan (36), a contractual employee of theMaharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited(MSEDCL), was caught while accepting the bribe at thecomplainant's home in Padegaon area, the official said.
Chavan had demanded Rs 2,500 for changing a faultyelectricity meter and after negotiations had settled for Rs2,000, he said.
An offence will be registered against the accused atChavni police station, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mexico adds more than 8,000 new coronavirus cases - health ministry
Over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in India, 17,411 fresh recoveries
Pant surpasses Dhoni to become fastest Indian stumper to reach 1000 runs in Test cricket
DCM Shriram Q3 profit up 45 pc at Rs 253 cr; to invest Rs 1,000 cr on chemical business
Pant breaks Dhoni's record, becomes fastest Indian wicket-keeper to 1000 Test runs