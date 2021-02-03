Left Menu

Maha: Power company employee caught taking bribe in Aurangabad

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:54 IST
Maha: Power company employee caught taking bribe in Aurangabad

An employee of a powerdistribution company was caught while allegedly accepting abribe of Rs 2,000 for replacing a faulty electricity meter inMaharashtra's Aurangabad city, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Wednesday.

Parmeshwar Chavan (36), a contractual employee of theMaharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited(MSEDCL), was caught while accepting the bribe at thecomplainant's home in Padegaon area, the official said.

Chavan had demanded Rs 2,500 for changing a faultyelectricity meter and after negotiations had settled for Rs2,000, he said.

An offence will be registered against the accused atChavni police station, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

