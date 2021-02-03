EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators set to accept Aspen concessions - sources

EU antitrust regulators are set to accept South African pharmaceutical company Aspen's concessions aimed at ending a three-year long investigation that could lead to a hefty fine, two people familiar with the matter said. Aspen last year offered to cut prices by an average of 73% for six off-patent cancer drugs after the European Commission voiced concerns that it may have charged excessive prices for drugs used for cancer patients.

