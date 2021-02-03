UK, Japan express serious concern over East, South China Seas situation

UK, Japan express serious concern over East, South China Seas situationReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:10 IST
Foreign and defence ministers from Japan and Britain said in a statement on Wednesday they had serious concern about the situation in the East and South China Seas and that they strongly opposed any unilateral attempts to change the status quo.
The joint statement was issued after an online meeting of the four ministers.
