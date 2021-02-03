Left Menu

Sebi bans Dezire Research, its proprietor from securities market

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:37 IST
Sebi bans Dezire Research, its proprietor from securities market
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Market regulator Sebi on Wednesday barred Dezire Research and its proprietor from securities markets till further directions.

Among other directions, Dezire Research and its Proprietor Nishant Chopra have also been directed to cease and desist from acting as an investment advisor.

The interim direction comes after the regulator prima facie found Dezire Research and its Proprietor violating PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) as well as Investment Advisor (IA) regulations.

Sebi prima facie found that many of Dezire Research clients have been sold services without following the proper process of risk profiling of clients and suitability assessment of services.

According to the regulator, the investment advisor was prima facie running a scheme and defrauding its clients, with an intention to maximise its income through advisory fees without caring for clients' needs.

Sebi has also asked them to immediately withdraw and remove all advertisements and brochures, among others, in digital mode or otherwise, in relation to its investment advisory activity or any other activity in the securities market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pondy CM tells police not to enforce helmet rule

Puducherry Feb 3 PTI Chief Minister of Puducherry VNarayanasamy on Wednesday said he had directed the trafficpolice here to put on hold the imposition of fine of Rs 1,000on two-wheeler riders without helmets.This imposition of penalty has c...

'Drunk' woman 'kills' toddler son after fight with father-in- law in Telangana: Police

A young woman in a drunken stateallegedly strangled her two-year old son to death following aquarrel with her father-in-law at their house in neighbouringRanga Reddy district, police said on Wednesday.Based on a complaint by her family, a c...

Rahul Gandhi seeks discharge from ADC Bank defamation case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi onWednesday sought discharge from a criminal defamation casefiled against him by the Ahmedabad District Cooperative ADCBank on the grounds of continuous absence of the complainant.The court had rejected two appl...

Divided House GOP faces decisions on Reps Greene, Cheney

Divided House Republicans approached showdowns on Wednesday over Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene and Liz Cheney, whove antagonised opposing wings of the GOP as the party struggles to define itself with Donald Trump gone from the White House.Hou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021