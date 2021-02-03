Left Menu

Blast damages Assam school near Mizoram border

PTI | Hailakandi | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A school building wasdamaged in a powerful bomb explosion in Hailakandi district ofAssam near the state's border with Mizoram on Wednesday,police said.

The blast took place at Kachurthal area of thedistrict damaging the Muliwala Lower Primary School.

No one was injured in the explosion which occurred inthe early hours of Wednesday.

The police began investigating the incident but theidentity of those involved in it is yet to be ascertained.

Security has been stepped up in the area, police said.

Walls of the school building and its water tank weredamaged in the blast.

There was tension along the Assam-Mizoram border fordays in October and November last year. Several people wereinjured in a clash between the people of Cachar district ofAssam and Mizorams Kolasib district, during which a number ofmakeshift huts were torched.

Mizoram shares a 164.6 km border with Assam. Severaldialogues held since 1995 to resolve the boundary problem haveyielded little results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

