No foreign government supported farmers' agitation: MoS Muraleedharan

No foreign government has given support to the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws, but protests related to these laws by a ''few motivated'' persons of Indian origins (PIOs) were reported in Canada, the UK, the US and in some European countries, Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had made a comment on issues related to the farmers, and it was conveyed to Canada that such remarks pertaining to the internal affairs of India are ''unwarranted'' and ''unacceptable''.

The minister was replying to questions on the farmers' protests. ''No foreign government has given support to agitation of Indian farmers against three bills passed by Indian Parliament. In Canada, UK, USA, and in few European countries, protests by a few motivated PIOs on issues related to the Indian farm bill have been reported,'' he said.

The matter was taken up with the Canadian authorities both in Ottawa and New Delhi and conveyed that such comments pertaining to the ''internal affairs of the India are unwarranted, unacceptable and would damage India-Canada bilateral relations,'' the minister said on Trudeau's remarks. In early December, Trudeau, backing the agitating farmers in India, had said that Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protests, and expressed concern over the situation.

''Government of Canada has welcomed the Government of India's commitment to ongoing dialogue with the farmers to discuss issues of concern,'' Muraleedharan added.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting for more than two months at three border points on the outskirts of Delhi demanding a complete repeal of the contentious farm laws.

