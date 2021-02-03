Jail warden caught with ganja packets, dismissed from service

A jail warden in JharkhandsHazaribag district was suspended from service for allegedlytrying to supply ganja to prison inmates, a senior officialsaid on Wednesday.

Yugeshwar Dubey, the warden of Lok Nayak Jai PrakashNarayan Central Jail, was caught with five packets of ganjatucked under his belt on prison premises on Tuesday, JailSuperintendent Kumar Chandrashekhar said.

''I caught him red-handed with the ganja packets. I hadinformation that he would be supplying them to jail inmates,''he explained.

Chandrashekhar also said that Dubey, a retired armyjawan, was initially suspended from service, but higherauthorities later issued instructions for his dismissal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)