U.S. Supreme Court scraps arguments in Trump-era immigration and wall cases

U.S. Supreme Court scraps arguments in Trump-era immigration and wall casesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 20:12 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday canceled upcoming scheduled arguments in appeals filed by Republican former President Donald Trump's administration defending his funding of the U.S.-Mexico border wall and his so-called "remain in Mexico" asylum policy.
Democratic President Joe Biden's administration, which is in the process of changing course on both issues, on Monday had asked the justices to postpone further legal filings in the two cases and to remove them from their oral argument calendar. Biden's administration already has announced plans to discontinue wall construction and suspend the asylum program, potentially making the cases moot.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Democratic
- Joe Biden
- Mexico
- Republican
- Biden
- Donald Trump
ALSO READ
Mexico adds more than 8,000 new coronavirus cases - health ministry
12 slain, dumped on road in rural dispute in southern Mexico
Third time lucky: Joe Biden to be sworn in as US President on Wednesday
EXPLAINER-What are U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden's LGBT+ policy plans?
Mexico plans to administer 7.4 mln doses of Sputnik V vaccine by end-March