World Court to hear sanctions dispute filed by Iran against United States

Reuters | The Hague | Updated: 03-02-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 20:15 IST
Judges at the highest U.N. court for disputes between states on Wednesday ruled that they can hear a case filed by Iran against the United States seeking to have sanctions against Tehran lifted.

A majority of a panel of 16 judges found that the International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, has jurisdiction in the dispute.

