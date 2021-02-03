World Court to hear sanctions dispute filed by Iran against United States

World Court to hear sanctions dispute filed by Iran against United StatesReuters | The Hague | Updated: 03-02-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 20:15 IST
Judges at the highest U.N. court for disputes between states on Wednesday ruled that they can hear a case filed by Iran against the United States seeking to have sanctions against Tehran lifted.
A majority of a panel of 16 judges found that the International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, has jurisdiction in the dispute.
