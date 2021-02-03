U.S. Supreme Court tosses ruling against Germany in Nazi-era art dispute

U.S. Supreme Court tosses ruling against Germany in Nazi-era art disputeReuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 21:00 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out a lower court ruling that had let a lawsuit proceed in the United States against Germany over claims that its former Nazi government coerced Jewish art dealers to sell a collection of medieval religious art in 1935 for far less than its value.
In a 9-0 decision, the justices ruled that the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, a federal law that limits the jurisdiction of American courts over lawsuits against foreign governments, bars the claims brought against a German agency that administers state museums. The justices ordered a lower courts to reconsider other arguments made in the lawsuit.
