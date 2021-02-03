Left Menu

Indonesia to deport British woman who married militant

Police said Tazneen Miriam Sailar was taken to Jakartas immigration detention center after Indonesias Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center linked her to the religious group Islamic Defenders Front, which was officially outlawed on Dec. 30.National Police spokesperson Ahmad Ramadhan said Sailar, a charity fundraiser who grew up in Manchester, converted to Islam when she married a now-deceased Indonesian militant, Asep Ahmad Setiawan, in 2010.Setiawan, a member of Indonesias al-Qaida-linked Jemaah Islamiyah network, died in a combat zone in Syria in 2014, Ramadhan said.

Indonesia to deport British woman who married militant

Indonesian authorities said Wednesday they plan to deport a British woman married to a slain Indonesian militant because of a visa violation and her alleged link to a hard-line religious group. Police said Tazneen Miriam Sailar was taken to Jakarta's immigration detention center after Indonesia's Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center linked her to the religious group Islamic Defenders Front, which was officially outlawed on Dec. 30.

National Police spokesperson Ahmad Ramadhan said Sailar, a charity fundraiser who grew up in Manchester, converted to Islam when she married a now-deceased Indonesian militant, Asep Ahmad Setiawan, in 2010.

Setiawan, a member of Indonesia's al-Qaida-linked Jemaah Islamiyah network, died in a combat zone in Syria in 2014, Ramadhan said. The group was blamed for a series of attacks in Indonesia, including the 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists.

“We are still investigating whether she has a role in terrorist acts,” Ramadhan said.

Sailar's lawyer, Farid Ghozali, said her client has been a humanitarian activist for disaster victims in Indonesia and abroad since 2005.

