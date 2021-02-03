U.S. drops lawsuit against Yale over admissions practices

U.S. drops lawsuit against Yale over admissions practicesReuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 21:15 IST
The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday voluntarily dismissed its lawsuit accusing Yale University of having illegally discriminated against Asian and white applicants in undergraduate admissions.
Yale had been sued in October, as part of a push by the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump against affirmative action in admissions to elite universities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
