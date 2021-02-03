Left Menu

Dollar smuggling case: Court grants bail to M Sivasankar

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court on Monday granted bail to former principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister's office, M Sivasankar in the US Dollar smuggling case.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 03-02-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 21:40 IST
Dollar smuggling case: Court grants bail to M Sivasankar
Former principal secretary at the Kerala Chief Minister's Office, M Sivasankar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court on Monday granted bail to former principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister's office, M Sivasankar in the US Dollar smuggling case. Sivasankar, who in Judicial custody for over three months had been granted bail by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court on Monday in the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case being probed by Customs Department, however, remained in prison because the case registered against him regarding the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) dollar smuggling.

The Economic Offences Court, while granting bail to the former principal secretary to the Kerala CMO observed that a major part of the investigation in relation to Sivasankar's alleged limited role is complete. "Having regard to the nature of alleged minimal complicity of Sivasankar and stage of the investigation, further detention of Sivasankar in custody, is no longer essential for the successful future investigation of the case," the court said.

However, the court said the offence alleged against Sivasankar is serious in nature that requires intensive probe. "Sivasankar has sufficient knowledge with regard to the smuggling of foreign currencies prepared with the help of prime accused. Such knowledge and his culpable failure to bring the smuggling into the notice of appropriate authority despite the fact that he was a Senior Civil Servant during the relevant time, shall be viewed seriously," it added.

The dollar smuggling came to light during the investigation of the Kerala gold smuggling case, which is currently being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Customs department. The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farm laws issue rocks Lok Sabha for second day; Oppn demands separate discussion

Lok Sabha proceedings were washed out for the second consecutive day on Wednesday after the House was repeatedly adjourned due to protests by opposition members who were demanding a separate discussion on the farm laws issue.The House reass...

India has received USD 358.30 bn during 2014-20: Som Parkash

India has received USD 358.3 billion foreign direct investment FDI in the last six financial years 2014-20, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.He said that investment outreach activit...

PM Modi's brother stages dharna at Lucknow airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modis brother Prahlad Modi staged a dharna at the Lucknow airport on Wednesday, alleging that police did not let his supporters reach there and took them into custody. Police, however, have denied the charge. Accordi...

AIADMK to launch Whatsapp campaign to highlight development work

The ruling AIADMK on Wednesday saidit will launch a Whatsapp campaign ahead of the comingAssembly polls in Tamil Nadu by creating groups in everyconstituency to highlight the partys development work.Over 150 such groups will be formed per c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021