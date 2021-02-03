8 cheat shopkeepers with fake payments apps; arrested

Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-02-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 22:00 IST
Hyderabad, Feb 3 (PTI): Eight people, including threestudents, were taken into custody here for allegedly duping afew shopkeepers of about Rs 75,000 with fake apps/wallets,police said on Wednesday.

The accused in the age group of 18-27 were caught inseparate cases.

The arrested cheated the traders with fake payment afterbuying clothes, sports goods and grocery, among other things,a press release from the city police said.

After shopping, the accused would ask the shopkeepers forbills towards payment and then show the traders that theamount was paid through the fake wallets/apps downloaded ontheir phones, the release said.

Later, the shopkeepers learnt that the payment was notdone and lodged complaints with the police based on whichcases were registered.

During investigation, the police rounded up the accused,the release added.

