Man found in possession of 80 kg beef arrested: Police

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 03-02-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 22:00 IST
Sultanpur (UP), Feb 3 ( PTI) A man was arrested here in a village under Kudwar police station area of the Sultanpur district after being found in possession of 80 kg of beef, police said.

Armaan, a history-sheeter of the Kudwar police station, was nabbed on a tip-off that he would be taking the beef in a sack on his motorcycle for selling it, Circle Officer Satish Shukla said.

Accordingly, the police intercepted him on the National Highway near Maniyarpur turn and found him carrying the beef on his motorcycle along with another person, who managed to escape, said Shukla.

The police registered a case in this connection and are trying to nab Armaan’s accomplice, he added.

