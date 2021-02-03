Left Menu

Kejriwal threatens legal action against Punjab CM for using his 'doctored' video

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday threatened legal action against his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh for allegedly using a doctored video of him.Kejriwal accused Singh of resorting to dirty politics for political survival.In the video, the Delhi chief minister is purportedly seen praising three new farm laws passed by the Centre.This is doctored video.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 22:05 IST
Kejriwal threatens legal action against Punjab CM for using his 'doctored' video
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday threatened legal action against his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh for allegedly using a ''doctored'' video of him.

Kejriwal accused Singh of resorting to dirty politics for political survival.

In the video, the Delhi chief minister is purportedly seen praising three new farm laws passed by the Centre.

''This is doctored video. Shocking that Capt Amarinder has resorted to such dirty politics for political survival. I urge media to refrain from publishing or using this video. If @capt_amarinder does not withdraw this video immediately n apologize, I'll take legal action against him,'' the Delhi CM tweeted. The AAP national convenor has been extending support to the farmers' agitation against the three agri laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity

The Canadian government designated the Proud Boys group as a terrorist entity on Wednesday, noting they played a pivotal role in the insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6.The Proud Boys have faced increased scrutiny after seizing on the ...

Student, youth activists gather at Mandi House for march in support of protesting farmers

Activists of several student, youth and women organisations assembled at Mandi House here on Wednesday for a march in support of the farmers staging protests at the national capital borders demanding repeal of the Centres new farm laws.The ...

UK reopens Brexit rift with demand for longer N.Ireland grace periods

Britain demanded a two-year extension on Wednesday to a grace period for checks on goods going between Northern Ireland and other parts of the United Kingdom, in a row that threatens to reopen the rift that bedevilled years of Brexit talks....

Army personnel killed in Pakistani firing along Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir: officials.

Army personnel killed in Pakistani firing along Line of Control LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021