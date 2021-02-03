Kejriwal threatens legal action against Punjab CM for using his 'doctored' video
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 22:05 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday threatened legal action against his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh for allegedly using a ''doctored'' video of him.
Kejriwal accused Singh of resorting to dirty politics for political survival.
In the video, the Delhi chief minister is purportedly seen praising three new farm laws passed by the Centre.
''This is doctored video. Shocking that Capt Amarinder has resorted to such dirty politics for political survival. I urge media to refrain from publishing or using this video. If @capt_amarinder does not withdraw this video immediately n apologize, I'll take legal action against him,'' the Delhi CM tweeted. The AAP national convenor has been extending support to the farmers' agitation against the three agri laws.
