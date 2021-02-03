Left Menu

Despite marrying willingly, minor girl can’t live with husband: UP HC

The court after hearing the parties concerned said the marriage as per law is voidable.Therefore, once the girl attains the age of majority, it is open to her to acknowledge her marriage or seek its annulment, the court said.The court directed the state government to ensure a safe home shelter home for the girl where she can live till she turns major.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 03-02-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 22:28 IST
Despite marrying willingly, minor girl can’t live with husband: UP HC

Despite marrying a man willingly after being lured out of the custody of her legal guardian, a minor girl cannot live with her husband, the Allahabad High Court has ruled.

A bench of Justice J J Munir, however, held last week that once the girl turns major, she would attain the freedom of ether accepting the marriage or seek its annulment and live with anyone she likes.

The bench delivered the verdict on January 27 on a plea by the girl’s father challenging a Hapur magisterial court’s judgement of November 24, 2020, permitting the girl to live with her husband.

The counsel for the girl’s father submitted to the court that as per the high school certificate, the girl was just 16-year-old when she was lured by Hapur resident Pintoo who married her.

The counsel argued that the girl, however, cannot be allowed to live with her husband because she was yet to achieve the age of majority.

The girl who was also present in the court acknowledged that she had married her husband Pintoo with free will and she doesn't want to live with her parents. The court after hearing the parties concerned said the marriage as per law is voidable.

Therefore, once the girl attains the age of majority, it is open to her to acknowledge her marriage or seek its annulment, the court said.

The court directed the state government to ensure a safe home / shelter home for the girl where she can live till she turns major. The court also directed he Hapur district judge to depute a woman judicial officer to visit the girl once every month to inquire about her welfare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Charges against Myanmar's Suu Kyi 'compound the undermining of the rule of law' -U.N.

Charges against Myanmars leader Aung San Suu Kyi just compound the undermining of the rule of law in Myanmar and the democratic process, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday.We continue to call for her immediate rele...

Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity

The Canadian government designated the Proud Boys group as a terrorist entity on Wednesday, noting they played a pivotal role in the insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6.The Proud Boys have faced increased scrutiny after seizing on the ...

Student, youth activists gather at Mandi House for march in support of protesting farmers

Activists of several student, youth and women organisations assembled at Mandi House here on Wednesday for a march in support of the farmers staging protests at the national capital borders demanding repeal of the Centres new farm laws.The ...

UK reopens Brexit rift with demand for longer N.Ireland grace periods

Britain demanded a two-year extension on Wednesday to a grace period for checks on goods going between Northern Ireland and other parts of the United Kingdom, in a row that threatens to reopen the rift that bedevilled years of Brexit talks....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021