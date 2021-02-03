Left Menu

AIADMK's Karnataka secretary removed

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-02-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 22:56 IST
The AIADMK on Wednesday announcedthe removal of party's Karnataka unit secretary M P Yuvarajfor alleged anti-party activities.

Yuvaraj violated party principles and brought disreputeto it, AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswamisaid in a statement but did not mention the reason for theaction.

Yuvraj ''is being removed from all party responsibilitiesincluding primary membership,'' the two leaders said, adding,AIADMK workers should not have any contact with him.

Palaniswami is Tamil Nadu Chief Minister whilePanneerselvam is his deputy.

