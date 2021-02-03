Kolkata Police arrest 3 persons, seize arms & ammunition

Kolkata Police has arrested threepersons and seized arms and ammunition seized from theirpossession, an officer said on Wednesday.

The police arrested the three persons from Rajarhat'sChowmatha area on Tuesday night, he said.

One 7 mm pistol, three bullets, one magazine and onescooter have been seized from their possession, the officersaid.

''We got to know about these three after grilling thetrio who were arrested last Saturday. These arrested three areinvolved in both arms smuggling and dealing with them. We aregrilling them. Hopefully, more persons involved with them willsoon be nabbed,'' he added.

On Saturday Kolkata Police arrested three personsincluding one woman from Babughat area of the city and seizedarms and ammunition from their possession.

